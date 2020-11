Tokyo Cement (Lanka) announces expansion plans

26 November 2020

Sri Lanka’s Tokyo Cement Co (Lanka) has recently entered into an investment agreement with the country’s Board of Investment for a plant expansion project. The company is expected to expand its plant in Trincomalee by 1Mta with an investment of US$12m.

The company has an 18-month plan to increase production, which is expected to reinforce the company's readiness to cater to the future demand growth from the local construction industry.

