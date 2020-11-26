thyssenkrupp invests in Reno service centre

ICR Newsroom By 26 November 2020

thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions (USA) Inc is investing in a new service centre in Reno, Nevada, to bring field service expertise, machining, fabrication and refurbishment capabilities

closer to its cement and mining industry customers in North America and particularly in the

western US.

The new service centre will provide 994m2 (10,700ft2) of workshop space and will enable the company to provide local expertise with faster response and deliveries, strengthening thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions' relationship with its customers. In addition, it will reduce transportation costs for the company.

Miles Construction of Carson City, Nevada, has been awarded the contract to develop the project. Groundbreaking of the project is expected in early 2021.

