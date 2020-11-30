CemNet.com » Cement News » HeidelbergCement to move Italcementi’s research centre to Germany

HeidelbergCement to move Italcementi’s research centre to Germany

By ICR Newsroom
30 November 2020


HeidelbergCement, parent company of Italcementi, is planning to move the Bergamo research centre to Germany, according to reports in Italia Oggi.

The step is part of the company’s strategy to further optimise the effectiveness, processes and structures of its activities, which includes the centralisation of its research functions in a single location.

The timing of the move, which is expected to affect the 32 employees of the centre, has not yet been disclosed.

