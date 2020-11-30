HeidelbergCement to move Italcementi’s research centre to Germany

HeidelbergCement, parent company of Italcementi, is planning to move the Bergamo research centre to Germany, according to reports in Italia Oggi.



The step is part of the company’s strategy to further optimise the effectiveness, processes and structures of its activities, which includes the centralisation of its research functions in a single location.



The timing of the move, which is expected to affect the 32 employees of the centre, has not yet been disclosed.

