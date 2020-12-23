Spanish cement demand up 4% in November

ICR Newsroom By 23 December 2020

Cement consumption in Spain has increased by 3.8 per cent YoY to 1,204,590t in November, according to the country’s cement association, Oficemen. Exports edged up 1.6 per cent YoY in November.

In the January-November period, Spain’s cement market contracted by 1.5Mt, or 10.9 per cent to 12.265Mt. Exports declined by 5.5 per cent to 5.852Mt from 6.193Mt in 11M19.



"We value positively the approval of the Statute of the electrointensive industry, a resource that we have been demanding for years to maintain our competitiveness abroad, and we trust that support measures will continue to be implemented for the industrial sectors,” said the president of Oficemen, Victor García Brosa.



Mr García Brosa also highlighted the inequality of costs associated with carbon that the cement sector faces when it competes with countries of the Mediterranean arc and north Africa that do not have a decarbonisation agenda like the European sectpr and in which CO 2 emissions are not penalised.







