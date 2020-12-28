Engineers rebuild Ghori cement plant

ICR Newsroom By 28 December 2020

With government support, local engineers and staff are rebuilding Ghori cement plant in northern Afghanistan. The factory had been badly damaged during the protracted war in the country.



"The production capacity of the plant has been gradually increased and nowadays it produces some 700t in 24 hours," said Mohammad Zahir Ebadi, the plant’s managing director, predicting that the production capacity will further improve if peace and stability prevails.



In addition, in the neighbouring Parwan province, efforts are underway to rebuild the Jabal Seraj cement works, but amid the continued conflict, rebuilding the industry remains challenging.



Therefore, domestic output does not yet meet local demand and the country imports 12,000-15,000tpd of cement.

