Peru cement prices among lowest in Latin America

Capeco, the Peruvian construction chamber, reported that the average retail price for grey cement in Peru is around US$6.22 per 42.5kg bag – one of the lowest in Latin America.
The highest price is paid in Argentina, where a bag of cement costs on average US$12.34, followed by Nicaragua, Uruguay, Guatemala and Paraguay, where a bag of cement costs around US$10. In Brazil, prices are the lowest at US$5.03/bag, according Capeco. In Chile a bag of cement retails at US$7.65 while in Colombia and Mexico, the price per bag is US$6.50 and US$7.63, respectively.
