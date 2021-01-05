Peru cement prices among lowest in Latin America

ICR Newsroom By 05 January 2021

Capeco, the Peruvian construction chamber, reported that the average retail price for grey cement in Peru is around US$6.22 per 42.5kg bag – one of the lowest in Latin America.



The highest price is paid in Argentina, where a bag of cement costs on average US$12.34, followed by Nicaragua, Uruguay, Guatemala and Paraguay, where a bag of cement costs around US$10. In Brazil, prices are the lowest at US$5.03/bag, according Capeco. In Chile a bag of cement retails at US$7.65 while in Colombia and Mexico, the price per bag is US$6.50 and US$7.63, respectively.

