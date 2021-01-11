Vietnam's cement and clinker sales rise 2% in 2020

11 January 2021

Vietnam’s total sales of cement and clinker has been estimated at 101.5Mt for 2020, representing a rise of 1.5 per cent over 2019.

According to a report by SSI Research, domestic cement demand is forecast to increase around 5-7 per cent this year compared to 2020. The increase in domestic sales is expected due to infrastructure investment, foreign direct investment into the country and the recovery of the real estate market.

Elsewhere, Vietnam Cement Corp (VICEM) has also outlined its objectives for the year. The company aims to produce about 22Mt of clinker in 2021, up one per cent YoY, while cement production is expected to rise around eight per cent to more than 26Mt. Total product consumption is forecast to increase five per cent YoY to 30Mt, according to the Deputy General Director of VICEM, Dinh Quang Dung.

