Cherat Cement Co plans Line No 1 modernisation

19 January 2021

Cherat Cement Co Ltd has informed Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 18 January 2021, decided to undertake balacing, modernisation and replacement (BMR) for Cement Line 1 and install the main crusher at Lakrai village, Nowshera district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, Pakistan.

According to Executive Director and Company Secretary, Abid Vazir, these measures will help improve the operational efficiencies of the plant. The total cost of BMR of cement Line 1 and installation of main crusher is approximately PKR3.5bn (US$21.8m). The project will be principally financed through long-term loans.

Earlier, with the successful launch of Line III for clinker production, which boasts a total production capacity of more than 14,700tpd, the company has significantly enhanced its production capacity to more than 4.5Mta.

