The TCMB changes its identity to TÜRKÇİMENTO

20 January 2021

The Turkish Cement Manufacturers' Association (TÇMB) has a new identity and logo. In future, the organisation will be known under the name of TÜRKÇİMENTO, representing a total of 66 plants and also being an international representative of the Turkish cement industry.



Promoting the change of its identity and logo at the launch meeting held on 18 December 2020, the association shared its vision of the future as TÜRKÇİMENTO with the public. As TÜRKÇİMENTO we say that: "We are the foundation of this country and we will prevail in its future," said Dr Tamer Saka, chairman of the Board of Directors.

Dr Tamer Saka continued: “We've come together to present our new identity and logo that symbolises it. Emphasising the importance of perceptions, investment and Turkish products in this week, as cement industry we are protecting our national values and taking them into the future.



New vision - new logo

Dr Tama Saka said: "We are embarking on a new vision journey to bring our industry to the forefront with its pioneering, socially sensitive, sustainable and innovative activities and practices, and to raise awareness among stakeholders of all our activities as a pioneer for more and better. Considering that new vision requires new logo, we also changed our identity. Cement is important to humanity because of its benefits and the economy generated by its activities.

The chairman also clarified the main initiatives to be undertaken with a new vision as follows: "First of all, we are planning a position paper on the city vision. In this document, we’re going to clarify how cities should be in 2050. It will be created with the contribution of participants from different segments, which we consider from different perspectives such as urban planning and socio-economics, and will be a document for our future. The Architecture Awards project will be launched next year. We strive to reward professional architects and university students alike. We are planning to introduce new CSR and digitalisation initiatives."

