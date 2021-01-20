Vietnam sees exports rise 14% in 2020

20 January 2021

Vietnam exported over 3.6Mt of cement and clinker worth US$135m in December 2020, up 15.3 per cent MoM in volume and 10.8 per cent YoY in value, according to the General Department of Customs.

During the full year, the country earned US$1.43bn from exporting 38.4Mt of such products, up 3.2 per cent and 13.7 per cent YoY, respectively.

China was the biggest importer of Vietnamese cement and clinker in 2020, importing 22.2Mt worth US$759.4m, accounting for 57 per cent of the total export volume and 53 per cent of the value.

This was followed by the Philippines, which imported 6.3Mt worth US$289m, and Bangladesh with 1.86Mt worth US$60.9m.

