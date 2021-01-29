Prism Johnson to raise cement capacity

29 January 2021

Prism Johnson Ltd has approved of a 0.9Mta cement capcity expansion at Prism Cement's Satna cement plant, Madhya Pradesh, India.



The new capcity will take the plants total cement capcity up to 5.4Mta. The inbevest ment is estimated to cost INR1390m (US$19.02m).

Published under