Chile’s cement dispatches down 7% in 2020

ICR Newsroom By 03 February 2021

Chilean cement deliveries increased by 14 per cent YoY to 389,488t in November 2020 from 341,721t in the equivalent month in 2019. This was followed by a 7.7 per cent uptick in December 2020 when dispatches rose to 364,925t from 338,720t in December 2019, according to the Chilean construction chamber, CChC.



However, full-year data show a seven per cent decline in cement deliveries in the South American country with total dispatches at 3,796,976t, down from 4,081,896t in 2019. YoY losses peaked in June 2020 as the market contracted by 26.9 per cent due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Volumes started to recover with market growth first reported in September, when YoY dispatches were up 5.4 per cent, and showed a bounce-back in October, when they increased 16.2 per cent YoY.

