Bolivian cement demand advances 21% in November

ICR Newsroom By 05 February 2021

The Bolivian cement market expanded by 20.9 per cent to 342,743t in November 2020 from 283,404t in November 2019, according to the country’s statistics institute, INE. However, MoM there was a 10.5 per cent decline from 382,944t in October 2020.



Cement production in Bolivia surged by 77.3 per cent to 361,363t in November 2020 from 203,779t in November 2019. When compared with the previous month, output slipped 7.4 per cent from 390,321t.

