Yanbu Cement prepares to shutdown Line No 4 for 60 days

11 February 2021

Yanbu Cement announced that its production line No 4 will be shut down for 60 days from the 15 February 2021, in line with the implementation of its strategic plan of modernisation, according to a bourse filing.

Cement sales will not be impacted by the suspension of the production line, given the sufficiency of its clinker strategic stocks, reports the company.

Meanwhile, production line No 5, which represents 60 per cent of the company's total capacity, will continue at full capacity. Yanbu Cement also noted that the financial impact will be limited to the increase in production costs only, which was considered when preparing the operation plan for 2021.

