Argentine demand advances 18% in February

ICR Newsroom By 09 March 2021

Argentina’s cement market expanded by 18.2 per cent YoY but contracted 9.3 per cent MoM to 686,602t in February 2021, according to the country's cement association, AFCP. The market was supplied by domestic producers with no imports reported.



In addition, Argentina’s cement producers exported 8557t of cement, up 2.2 per cent YoY.



January-February 2021

In the first two months of 2021 Argentine cement consumption increased 19.2 per cent to 1.707Mt from 1.432Mt in January-February 2020, with no imports reported.



However, exports declined by 19.4 per cent to 16,755t in the 2M21 when compared with 20,788t in 2M20.

