New cement project set to begin in Ethiopia

09 March 2021

Lemi National Cement Industrial Complex, a new private industrial park, is set to be built in the Amhara region of Ethiopia by private investors, according to The Swazi Observer.



The US$2.2bn complex is expected to feature many different factories, including a 10,000tpd cement plant. Other factories to be built at the park include gypsum, board and glass manufacturing.



The new park is owned by East Africa Holdings, the group which also runs National Cement. China’s West International Holding is also a project partner.



The cornerstone for the new project will be laid on Thursday by the President of Ethiopia, Sahle-work Zewde. Construction is expected to last between 5-7 years.

Published under