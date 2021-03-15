Lehigh Hanson partners with Fortera to reduce carbon emissions

North America's Lehigh Hanson (HeidelbergCement) and Fortera Inc have announced a collaboration project to reduce emissions from Portland cement production.
The two companies will work together to construct and operate a small commercial plant at Lehigh's cement facility in northern California. The plant will capture CO2 from the kiln exhaust and convert it into a cementitious material. This can then be blended with Portland cement and used by ready-mix concrete producers as an SCM or used as a 100 per cent cementitious binder for preformed materials such as bricks, blocks and precast structures.
"We feel very fortunate to be a part of this exciting project and we are confident that this will be a key step toward our goal of zero net CO2 emissions," said Dan Fritz, president of Lehigh Hanson's West Region.
The plant will be the first installation of its kind to capture CO2 directly from a cement kiln and convert it to a profitable product, according to a press release.
"The Fortera process has been designed to utilise the existing cement infrastructure, from the quarry to the kiln, but with less CO2 emissions, lower energy and lower processing temperatures, leading to 60 per cent lower CO2 emissions per tonne of product," said Dr Ryan Gilliam, CEO of Fortera.
