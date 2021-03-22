Huaxin Cement Xiangyang Co Ltd invests CNY1.5bn in building materials industrial park

This year, Huaxin Cement Xiangyang Co Ltd is investing an additional CNY1.5bn (US$230.6m), in its original cement building materials project.

Huaxin Xiangyang Building Materials Industrial Park will see the construction of an active calcium production project and a fine sand project over the next three years. The first phase of the 'Commercial-Concrete Integration' project will invest CNY40m to build a concrete production line with an annual capacity of 1Mm3. It is planned to be completed in May 2021. The active calcium production line project plans to invest CNY150m to build a 1000tpd rotary kiln lime production line, which is scheduled to be put into operation in July 2021. The fine-quality sand project plans to invest CNY40m to build a 750,000t fine-quality sand production line. The preliminary facility construction of the project has been completed and it is planned to be put into operation in May 2021.

Wang Jianhu, deputy general manager of Huaxin Xiangyang Building Materials Industrial Park, told reporters: "Huaxin Xiangyang Building Materials Industrial Park is composed of multiple projects. Currently, three projects, namely commercial mixing, high-quality calcium industry, and machine-made sand, have started construction and will be added after the completion of the project. The output value is CNY500m, and the new tax revenue is CNY50m."

"In 2021, we will continue to increase investment. There will be a second phase 10Mt of aggregate production line, new wall materials, high-quality mortar and other projects settled in the park, truly achieving industrial integration and gradually forming an annual output value of nearly CNY3bn. There are more than 8000 employees with a tax revenue of over CNY400m, which radiates to the gathering place of the modern comprehensive building materials industry in northwestern Hubei," said Wang Jianhu, deputy general manager of Huaxin Xiangyang Building Materials Industrial Park.

