Dangote Cement confirms appointment of CFO

22 March 2021

Nigeria’s Dangote Cement has confirmed the appointment of Guillaume Moyen as chief financial officer, with effect from 18 March 2021.

Mr Moyen joined Dangote Cement in February 2019 as Group CFO (Operations) and was appointed Acting Group CFO in March 2019. He is in charge of finance and IT and has more than 20 years’ experience in multi-national industrial and services companies, notably operating in emerging markets.

