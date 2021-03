Mohir Cement launches new plant

26 March 2021

Tajikistan’s Mohir Cement LLC held the official opening ceremony of its new plant in Jaloliddin Balkhi, Khatlon, yesterday, with the ceremony attended by the country's President, Emomali Rahmon.

The facility has a capacity of 600,000tpa and will produce M400 and M500 cements. Cement from the unit is expected to be exported to Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.

