Pakistan sees 44% rise in demand for March

06 April 2021

Pakistan’s cement sector posted its highest-ever monthly growth of 44.4 per cent YoY for March 2021, rising to 5.773Mt from 3.722Mt in the year-ago period on the back of an increase in domestic consumption and exports.

The All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association reported a 42 per cent increase in local cement dispatches to 4.563Mt, compared to 3.214Mt in March 2020. Exports also advanced 60 per cent YoY from 507,480t to 810,962t.

During the 9MFY20-21, total cement dispatches climbed 17 per cent to 43.325Mt from 37.035Mt. Local dispatches increased by 18.3 per cent to 36.182Mt from 30.588Mt, while exports rose 11 per cent YoY to 7.144Mt.

However, an APCMA spokesman also noted that power and coal prices are consistently increasing. "Cement is an energy intensive product. The industry is finding it hard to operate due to continuous rise in major input cost elements," the spokesman said. "The industry is not demanding any special favours but wants to be treated on a par with five export-oriented sectors. Import levies on coal have to be rationalised as it is the main input of the cement sector," he added.

Published under