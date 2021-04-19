Shareholders approved Fancesa restructuring

ICR Newsroom By 19 April 2021

Bolivia-based Fancesa’s shareholders have unanimously approved the restructuring proposed by the company’s Board of Directors, said Armin Cortez, chairman of the Board of Shareholders.



Mr Cortez explained that the project includes a restructuring in the administration and “in the management of human resources”, in addition to other elements such as the internal business relationship between the companies “that are managed separately but that correspond to the same owner, which is Fancesa.”









