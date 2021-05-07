Argentina's cement market shows 135% YoY growth

Cement demand in Argentina surged 134.6 per cent YoY to 956,373t in April 2021, according to the country’s cement association, AFCP. However, this does compare to the low base of April 2020, which was considered the worst month of 2020, and is down 2.8 per cent from last month’s results.



The country’s demand of 948,830t was entirely met by domestic production, while 7543t were exported. April’s result also marks eight consecutive months of growth in cement consumption.



Over the first four months of the year, the country has seen a 54.7 per cent YoY increase in dispatches to more than 3.6Mt.

