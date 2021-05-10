ADOCEM reports 30% increase in 1Q sales

ICR Newsroom By 10 May 2021

Portland cement production in the Dominican Republic increased 23.8 per cent YoY to 1,247,386t in the first quarter of 2021, according to the Asociación Dominicana de Productores de Cemento de Portland (ADOCEM).



Local cement sales were up by 30.1 per cent in the 1Q21 while 11.8 per cent of production was shipped overseas.



"Our sector continues to grow stronger and has been able to supply the needs of the Dominican market," explained ADOCEM Executive Director, Julissa Báez, while adding "the production companies have been proactive in these times of pandemic and have prepared to be able to produce more and better and thus meet the needs of the construction sector which is of vital importance for the growth of the country this year.”



It is expected that the second quarter of 2021 will see a similar or improving trend when compared with the 1Q21.

