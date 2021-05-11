CemNet.com » Cement News » Bolivian cement market contracts 13% in February

Bolivian cement market contracts 13% in February

By ICR Newsroom
11 May 2021


Bolivia’s cement consumption slipped 13.3 per cent from 262,895t in February 2020 to 228,018t in February 2021, according to the country’s statistics office, INE.

Output from domestic cement plants dropped 11 per cent to 223,272t in February 2021 from 250,821t in the equivalent period of the previous year.

January-February 2021
Demand for cement reached 458,335t in the first two months of 2021, down 19.1 per cent from 566,514t in the January-February 2020 period.

Production by Bolivian plants declined by 28 per cent YoY to 462,935t in the 2M21 from 643,038t.

