Dzata Cement set to begin operations at 1.2Mta plant

12 May 2021

Ghana-based Dzata Cement is expected to begin cement production next month at its facility in Tema. Representing an investment of more than US$100m, the plant is expected to produce 1.2Mta in its first phase.



"What I can say is that we are bringing the highest quality of cement into the market and with the expectation that it will stabilise the supply and pricing as well," said Philip Archer, managing director.



"The first phase which we are seeing will be giving us more than 1Mt per year, but when we finish with the second phase and finally get the third phase on board, we will be ramping up to 3Mt annually," he said.

