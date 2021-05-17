FLSmidth receives SBTi validation of its carbon emission targets

17 May 2021

FLSmidth has received validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its carbon emission reduction targets. By implementing its MissionZero programme to achieve these targets, the company will help keep global warming below 1.5°C at the same time as delivering solutions to help reduce global CO 2 emissions by more than 10 per cent – and becoming carbon neutral in its own operations by 2030.

Commenting on the targets, CEO Thomas Schulz says: “I truly believe that the global climate challenge more than anything will find it’s solution in technology, and as a technology leader FLSmidth is uniquely placed to address this.”

The Science Based Targets cover the company’s emissions throughout the value chain – from its own operations, from its supply chain and, most prominently, from its customers. The latter account for more than 95 per cent of its emissions.

According to the SBTi pledge, by 2030 FLSmidth will:

• be carbon-neutral in its own operations

• have 30 per cent of its spend with suppliers with similar decarbonisation targets

• cut customer-associated emissions per revenue by 56 per cent, or seven per cent YoY.

These goals are on top of the MissionZero ambition to provide zero-emission technology to the mining and cement industries by 2030.

"We need to operate with multiple goals to reach our CO 2 reduction ambition. The MissionZero goals aim at providing the sustainable solutions on the shelves of the FLSmidth shop by 2030 at the latest, whereas the 56 per cent reduction ensures that these solutions actually get to the market and drive a green transition there. Many of our customers have set carbon neutrality targets for 2050. In order to achieve these, the solutions need to be available already by 2030. Finally, our carbon neutrality ambition for our own operations by 2030 will ensure that we 'walk the talk' internally as well," adds Mr Schulz.

