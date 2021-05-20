Sephaku Cement CEO passes

The death of Peter Fourie, Sephaku Cement (Dangote Cement South Africa) CEO, was announced on Wednesday. Mr Fourie had suffered a stroke a week earlier and had been admitted to hospital but did not recover.

The board said: "It is with deep sadness that the board of directors announces the passing away of Pieter Fourie early this morning... Pieter was part of the SepHold founding management who dared to disrupt the long-standing cement industry oligopoly in 2005."

SepHold Board Chairperson, Brent Williams, said, “We have lost an individual with enormous institutional insight and memory of the cement industry. This is indeed a very sad day for the Sephaku family. Pieter was pivotal in negotiating the relationship agreement with Dangote Industries PLC to establish SepHold’s partnership in Sephaku Cement.

"Pieter had successfully established SepCem as a formidable cement brand in South Africa at the time of his passing."

Peter is survived by a wife, three children and five grandchildren.

