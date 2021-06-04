Cecon plant to enter service in August 2022

ICR Newsroom By 04 June 2021

Cementos Concepción (Cecon) in Paraguay has completed around 70 per cent of the civil engineering works at its , according to Esmerk Latin American News. The 1.03Mta plant is located in Concepción, San Lázaro, south of Vallemí.



The US$200m project is expected to start production in August 2022.

