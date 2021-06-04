Cecon plant to enter service in August 2022

Cementos Concepción (Cecon) in Paraguay has completed around 70 per cent of the civil engineering works at its , according to Esmerk Latin American News. The 1.03Mta plant is located in Concepción, San Lázaro, south of Vallemí.
The US$200m project is expected to start production in August 2022.
