Bolivian cement market expands 51% in March

ICR Newsroom By 03 June 2021

Cement consumption in Bolivia reached 290,525t in March 2021, up 50.8 per cent when compared with 192,670t in March 2020, according the country’s national statistics office, INE.



Output from Bolivia’s cement plants increased 38.1 per cent from 215,629t in March 2020 to 297,744t in March 2021.



January-March 2021

In the first three months of 2021 cement demand slipped 1.4 per cent to 748,860t from 759,184t in the year-ago period.



Production reached 760,679t in the 1Q21, down 11.4 per cent from 858,667t in the 1Q20.

