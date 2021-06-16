Iranian cement market expands 28% MoM in May

16 June 2021

Iranian cement consumption in May 2021 reached 5.78Mt. This represents a 28.4 per cent MoM increase from 4.5Mt in April 2021.



In addition to domestic deliveries, producers exported 0.34Mt of cement, down 26.1 per cent MoM, and 0.79Mt of clinker, up 3.9 per cent MoM.



The country’s cement plants produced 6.1Mt of cement in May 2021, a 21 per cent increase when compared with April 2021, when cement output stood at 5.04Mt. Clinker production declined 4.6 per cent in May 2021 to 6.68Mt from 7Mt in April 2021.

