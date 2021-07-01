Indonesian cement exports see 119% YoY rise in 5M21

ICR Newsroom By 01 July 2021

While cement exports from Indonesia decreased from 1.2Mt in March and April to 1Mt in May, the January-May 2021 volume saw a 119 per cent YoY rise to 5.69Mt, according to the Indonesian Cement Association (ASI).

Around half of exports were shipped to Bangladesh while China accounted for an offtake of 740,531t, or 13 per cent, in the first five months of 2021. Taiwan, the Philippines and Australia each had a share of eight per cent of the total export volume. Sri Lanka has a three per cent share, and Brunei Darussalam and Mauritius contribute two per cent. Smaller volumes are exported to Timor Leste, Fiji, Malta, Peru and the USA.

Exports have been key in maintaining capacity utilisation rates, enabling a rate of 62 per cent in 2020 when domestic demand represented a rate of less than 60 per cent as it dropped by 10 per cent in 2020.

