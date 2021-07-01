Cement dispatches in Colombia up 16% in May

01 July 2021

Colombian cement sales increased 15.5 per cent YoY to 815,400t in May 2021 from 705,900t in May 2020, according to the country’s statistics office, DANE. When compared with May 2019 there was a 22.7 per cent drop from 1.055Mt.

The offtake by ready-mix concrete companies surged 45.6 per cent, while construction companies and contractors increased their purchases by 15.7 per cent. Sales to the retail sector edged up by 5.6 per cent.

Cement production advanced 13.1 per cent to 880,400t in May 2021 from 778,700t in the equivalent period of 2020. In May 2019 output reached 1.119Mt and therefore, the May 2021 data represent a 21.3 per cent decline.

January-May 2021

In the first five months of 2021 dispatches surged 38.2 per cent to 5.124Mt when compared with deliveries of 3.707Mt in the 5M20.

Dispatches to the retail sector saw the largest increase at 39.1 per cent, followed by construction companies and contractors (+37.3 per cent)the ready-mix concrete segment (+37.1 per cent).

Output from Colombia’s cement plants surged 37.7 per cent in the January-May 2021 period to 5.391Mt from 3.915Mt in the 5M20.

