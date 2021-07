Lhoist North America starts up new lime kin

05 July 2021

Lhoist North America and Maerz Ofenbau AG have started up a new lime kiln in Montevallo, USA. The Maerz R4S type PFR kiln has a nominal production rate of 600tpd of soft-burned lime.

Lhoist North America is also expanding its dolomitic quicklime production at Marble Falls, Texas, as well as a new lime kiln at its New Braunfels, Texas facility.

