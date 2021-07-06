Bolivian market sees 7% MoM decline in April

ICR Newsroom By 06 July 2021

Cement consumption in Bolivia surged to 286,667t in April 2021 from a very low base of 39,222t in April 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to INE, the country’s statistics agency. However, MoM demand fell by 7.3 per cent from 297,744t in March 2021.



Production from domestic cement plants also returned to more regular levels, noting 276,061t in April 2021, up from 11,579t in the previous year, when the pandemic saw factories closed. MoM there was a five per cent slip from 290,525t.







