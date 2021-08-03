Bolivia’s cement market expands 125% in May

Bolivian cement demand advanced 125 per cent to 295,026t in May 2021 when compared with the low base of 131,101t in May 2020, according to Bolivia’s statistics office, INE. When compared with May 2020, it contracted by 6.4 per cent from 309,393t in May 2019.



Output from domestic cement producers surged 92.8 per cent to 307,004t in May 2021 from 159,201t in the year-ago period. When compared with May 2019, it slipped 2.6 per cent from 315,293t.



January-May 2021

Cement consumption reached 1,330,553t in the first five months of 2021, representing a 43.1 per cent increase when compared with the 5M20, when demand reached 929,507t. However, when compared with the 5M19, the market contracted by 11.7 per cent from 1,506,880t.



Domestic cement production advanced 30.5 per cent YoY to 1,343,744t from 1,029,447t in the 5M20 but was down 10.9 per cent from 1,508,129t reported in the January-May 2019 period.

