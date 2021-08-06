Cemex to expand capacity at its Rockfort plant by 30%

06 August 2021

Cemex plans to upgrade and increase the production capacity by 30 per cent of its Rockfort cement plant in Jamaica. This planned increase would strengthen the self-sufficiency of the national cement industry, reduce dependency on cement imports and reinforce CCCL’s ability to serve the growth of the construction sector in Jamaica and the Caribbean.

Cemex anticipates that once this planned expansion is finished, CCCL will increase its existing cement production capacity by approximately 300,000tpa, through the implementation of state-of-the-art technologies. The expansion will introduce novel grinding additives to the manufacturing process and further enhance the production of low clinker products in the region. In addition, by optimising the heat consumption in the cement production process, this project would minimise CCCL's carbon footprint in Jamaica.

Jesus Gonzalez, president of Cemex South, Central America and the Caribbean, said, "The current estimate of the total value of the investment is approximately US$30m."

This planned major upgrade is currently scheduled for the second half of 2022.

