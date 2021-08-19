Peru sees demand up 26% in July 2021

Peru’s cement market grew 26 per cent YoY to 1.135Mt in July 2021, compared with 0.904Mt in the year-ago period, according to the country’s cement association, Asocem.



Cement production also advanced 29 per cent to 1.063Mt in July 2021 against 0.821Mt in the same month of 2020. Compared to July 2019, production climbed 24 per cent from 0.858Mt.



Cement exports rose 171 per cent YoY to 18,200t, while clinker exports reached 66,200t (-26 per cent from June 2021).



Elsewhere, cement imports rose 38 per cent YoY to 68,100t in July 2021, with 76 per cent of the volume coming from Vietnam.

