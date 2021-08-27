Coal rally reaches 2011 highs while petcoke discounts up to 37%

27 August 2021

By Brannvoll Aps, Denmark

Following on from ICR’s most recent energy report, the coal rally has now reached levels comparable the highs of 2011, leading to more supply distortions.

Petcoke FOB contracts are dragged up close to all-time highs with only a few deals available. Discounts for petcoke FOB (USGC 6.5 per cent, 40 HG/API 4) have increased to 37 per cent. However, freight rates have continued to climb, putting a lid on FOB prices to some extent.

Additional context is provided by carbon and freight market data in this month's issue of International Cement Review.

