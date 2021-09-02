Bolivia’s cement market sees 26% expansion in June

ICR Newsroom By 02 September 2021

Cement consumption in Bolivia increased 25.6 per cent YoY to 289,440t in June 2021 from 230,378t in June 2020, according to data from the country’s statistics office, INE. However, when compared with June 2019, when demand reached 330,612t, a 30.3 per cent contraction was reported.



Domestic cement production increased 25.5 per cent YoY to 299,517t in June 2021 from 238,640t in June 2020. However, when compared with an output of 339,171t in June 2019, a 29.6 per cent contraction was reported.

Published under