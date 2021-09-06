Argentina sees 18% demand increase in August

In August 2021 the Argentine market expanded by 18.2 per cent YoY to 1,083,914t from 917,233t in August 2020 while MoM there was a 3.9 per cent improvement in offtake, according to the Asociación de Fabricantes de Cemento Portland (AFCP).



Cement dispatches from Argentina’s cement producers advanced 18.8 per cent YoY and 4.1 per cent MoM to 1,096,564t in August 2021 from 922,743t and 1,053,191t, respectively.



Of this total, 1,083,914t were delivered to the domestic market, up by 18.2 per cent YoY from 917,233t in and by 3.9 per cent MoM from 1,043,235t. Exports increased to 12,650t, advancing 27.1 per cent from 9956t in July 2021 and surging from 5510t in August 2020.



January-August 2021

In the first eight months of 2021 cement consumption in Argentina increased 36.4 per cent to 7,592,274t when compared with the 8M20, when demand reached 5,564,548t.



Domestic cement requirements were entirely supplied by the country’s producers, who also exported 75,642t of cement in the January-August period, up 43.5 per cent YoY from 52,719t. As a result, total dispatches advanced 36.5 per cent YoY from 5,617,267t in the 8M20 to 7,667,916t in the 8M21.

