Gujarat Sidhee Cement to shut clinker line for maintenance

India’s Gujarat Sidhee Cement is planning to shut down the clinker line at its Sidheegram plant for annual maintenance, which is expected to take a period of 17-20 days to complete.
However, cement grinding and dispatches are still planned to continue.
India’s Gujarat Sidhee Cement is planning to shut down the clinker line at its Sidheegram plant for annual maintenance, which is expected to take a period of 17-20 days to complete.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email