CemNet.com » Cement News » Gujarat Sidhee Cement to shut clinker line for maintenance

Gujarat Sidhee Cement to shut clinker line for maintenance

Gujarat Sidhee Cement to shut clinker line for maintenance
07 September 2021


India’s Gujarat Sidhee Cement is planning to shut down the clinker line at its Sidheegram plant for annual maintenance, which is expected to take a period of 17-20 days to complete.
 
However, cement grinding and dispatches are still planned to continue. 

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Gujarat Sidhee Cement India Indian subcontinent Operations & Maintenance shutdown 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com