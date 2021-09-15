Udaipur Cement Works starts clinker expansion project

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd (UCWL) has started project activity for a brownfield expansion at its 1.6Mta site in Rajasthan. Due to the increasing domestic demand of cement and in view of government’s push towards infrastructure development, the company decided to double its clinker capacity.

UCWL received the environmental clearance for the project from India's Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in January 2021 and since then has placed order for machinery and equipment.

The total capital investment for project is about INR14bn (US$190.1m). In line with its Integrated Sustainable Development Policy, the company is committed to follow most sustainable approach towards, construction, use of materials, and energy efficient equipment and machines.



