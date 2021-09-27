Dewan Cement sees 7% rise in turnover

Pakistan's Dewan Cement has announced a 7.3 per cent YoY rise in net turnover to PKR6.3bn (US$37m) for the year ended 30 June 2021, compared with PKR5.83bn in the year-ago period.



The company also recorded a PKR666.4m loss for the FY20-21, which had contracted against the PKR1.32bn loss seen in the previous fiscal year.

