GCCA becomes an accelerator of the UN backed Race to Zero campaign

27 September 2021

As part of New York Climate Week, the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) will become an accelerator of the United Nations (UN) backed Race to Zero campaign, which calls for accelerating the halving of global emissions by 2030 and pledging to reach net zero by 2050.

The GCCA, which represents 80 per cent of the international concrete and cement industry outside China and some of the leading Chinese manufacturers, has become the first association that represents a global essential industry to join the campaign as an accelerator. GCCA members that have already pledged to join Race to Zero through its partner initiative Business Ambition for 1.5C include Cementos Argos, Cemex, Dalmia Cement, GCC, HeidelbergCement, Holcim, and Votorantim Cimentos, who operate across the world.

The announcement comes ahead of the planned launch of GCCA's roadmap to carbon-neutral concrete in October 2021, during which it will detail plans to achieve net zero concrete globally by 2050.

Launched in June last year by the UN High Level Climate Action Champions, Nigel Topping and Gonzalo Muñoz, the Race to Zero campaign rallies non-state actors to take rigorous and immediate action to halve global emissions by 2030 and deliver a healthier, fairer zero carbon world in time. All members are committed to the same overarching goal: reducing emissions across all scopes swiftly and fairly in line with the Paris Agreement, with transparent action plans and robust near-term targets.

Nigel Topping, UN High Level Climate Action Champion, said: "I'm delighted to welcome the GCCA as a new Accelerator to the Race to Zero campaign. As we move toward COP, we really need to see a gear shift across all industries from ambition to implementation in the race to a zero carbon world. With the cement and concrete sector having achieved a breakthrough ambition earlier this week, the GCCA can play a critical role in continuing to accelerate the industry’s progress towards its fair share of halving global emissions by 2030. We need to see action now to ensure the health and prosperity of people and planet for now and future generations."

