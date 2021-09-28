Iranian cement demand expands 7% MoM in August

ICR Newsroom By 28 September 2021

Iran’s cement consumption reached 4.27Mt in August 2021, according to the Iranian cement association. This represents a 6.8 per cent uptick when compared with July 2021.



Cement and clinker production stood at 4.79Mt and 5.08Mt, respectively. In addition to supplying the domestic market, Iranian cement producer exported 0.32Mt of cement and 0.44Mt of clinker.

