Taiwan Cement Corp invests TWD22.3bn in renewable energy

ICR Newsroom By 05 October 2021

Taiwan Cement Corp (TCC) has approved three major renewable energy investments, representing a total value of TWD22.3bn (US$799.4m).



The company will invest TWD5.5bn on installing large storage systems at its Su’ao plant in Yilan and its Hoping unit in Hualien – resulting in the largest in Taiwan when combined. A 100MW/250MWh storage system will be built at Hoping, representing an investment of TWD4bn. At Su’ao a 35MW/87.5MWh storage system will be built in multiple phases and at a cost of TWD1.5bn.



TCC will invest a further TWD12bn in building plants at Linhai Industrial Park in Siaogang District, Kaohsiung, through outsourcing the construction of such systems on leased land, and purchasing production line equipment. The program to build the country’s first super battery factory specialising in producing advanced high-capacity NCM batteries, was approved in March.



It will also implement a waste management project using the kilns at the Hoping plant, which was approved at an environmental impact assessment conference last year. The project is expected to help resolve the waste crisis in Hualien.

Published under