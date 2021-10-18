Figuil plant to be expanded by 0.5Mta

18 October 2021

Cameroonian Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Nguté, laid the first stone of the new 0.5Mta production line of Cimenteries du Cameroun (Cimencam) in Figuil, in the northern part of the country, last week.

Cimencam (Holcim group) has invested around CFAF50bn (US$88.3m) in the project. The new production unit is expected to be ready for commissioning in 24 months, at the end of 2023. It will expand the current cement capacity of 0.15Mta at the 40 year-old plant and provide more than 900 direct and indirect jobs. Upon completion the Cimencam will have a total capacity of 2.45Mta.



With its new production unit Cimencam intends to meet not only the needs of the three northern regions (the far north, the north and the Adamaoua) of Cameroon but also border countries such as Chad and the Central African Republic. Cimencam has seen its leadership taken by Dangote Cement in recent years, and it is now strengthen itself again in the Central African market.

Cimencam has three shareholders inclusing Lafargeholcim Maroc Afrique with 55 per cent share, the National Investment Company (SNI) of Cameroon with 43 per cent and employees with two per cent share.

