Norcem to invest in alternative fuel technology to lower CO2 emissions

28 October 2021

Norcem is investing NOK80m (US$9.53m) at its Kjøpsvik cement plant to help reduce CO 2 emissions. Norcem's owners announce that the funds will be invested in the factory by 2023.

Plant manager, Trond Kaasa, says the investment testifies that the owners are satisfied with the production facility. "This shows without a doubt that our owners believe and bet on us. The investments will go to a number of different measures at the factory, which overall reduce the CO 2 footprint. Technically, we will now invest in modern facilities for receiving, internal handling and feeding of waste-based fuels," said Mr Kaasa.

The investment will include new waste oil tanks with modified dosing system, modified dosing system and new main burner for FAB pellets, plus a warehouse in Stjerna and in the industrial area.

In addition, the plant will receive an automatic transport system to the main burner. The upgrade also includes pellet, crushing and feeding facilities for the calciner, a receiving system, dosing to the Hotdisc, an online analyser and bulk reception system for biomass.

