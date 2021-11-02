Lanwa Sanstha Cement to begin operations in 2022

Sri Lanka's Lanwa Sanstha Cement is now expected to commence operations in January 2022, when it opens a US$80m plant in the Mirijjawila Export Processing Zone, Hambantota.

The production capacity of the plant is estimated to be 3Mta, according to Daily News (Sri Lanka).

"One of the highlights of the first-of-its-kind facility in Sri Lanka would be the emphasis on the latest technology, where all mixing will be carried out with latest European technology while many of the other equipment used throughout the production process has been customised by the world-renowned pioneers in innovation while being environmentally friendly," said the chairman of Lanwa Sanstha Cement, Nandana Lokuwithana.

Two agreements allow Lanwa Sanstha Cement to be connected with the Hambantota International Port via a 2.4km-long conveyor. The belt will transport raw material from the port to the plant. The agreements will also grant a licence to operate two ship unloaders in the area allocated to the company.

